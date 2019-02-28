Home

David Ray Sager Obituary
David Ray Sager, age 61 of Joliet, Illinois passed away on February 25, 2019. Loving son to Raymond and the late Sandra (nee Wininger) Sager. Beloved brother to Elaine Tegtmeyer and Jerry Sager. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial gathering on Friday, March 1st at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1393 Elizabeth Street, Crete, Illinois from 10:30AM until time of service at 11:00AM. Arrangements entrusted to Crete Funeral Home,1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Inurnment at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Crete, Illinois at a later date. Info: (708) 672-7600. Cretefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 28, 2019
