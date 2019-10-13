Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
David W. Arndt Obituary
David W. Arndt, age 49, beloved husband for 29 years to Janet Arndt, nee Pfeffer. Loving father of Kevin and Justin. Devoted son of Sandra (Perry) Payne and the late Walter Arndt. Cherished brother of Cheryl (Stu) Deske and Colleen (John) Whitehead. Dear son-in-law of Ruth (Stan) Pullam and Russell (Barb) Pfeffer. Dearest brother-in-law of Timothy (Dijana) Pfeffer, Christine (Nathan) Jennings, Daniel Pfeffer and Shawn Pullam. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. David is also survived by his four loving cats. Visitation Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL from 3-8 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. Interment private at Fairmount - Willow Hills Cemetery, Willow Springs, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 13, 2019
