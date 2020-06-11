Dawn M. Dolega
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dawn M. Dolega. Age 46. Longtime Matteson resident. Passed away peacefully June 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Graduate of Rich Central High School Class of 1991. Veteran of the United States Air Force. Employee for the past 17 years at Sutton Ford in Matteson. Member and Financial Secretary of the Polish Legion of American Veterans "P.L.A.V." St Mihiel Post 24. Daughter of Arlene nee Maurer and Richard Dolega. Sister of Linda (Dan) Brezich and Bonnie (Richard) Slabik. Aunt of Danylle (late Jay) Johnson, Jason Brezich, Michael Richard Dolega. Great aunt of Skylyr Brown, Bailey Dolega, Brodie Dolega and Chyna Coffman. Goddaughter of Irene (late Bill) Boudreau. Niece, cousin and friend of many. She will be dearly missed by Fur Puppy "Perdi". Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th Street (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave) Chicago Heights on Sunday from 1:00 PM until time of funeral services 5:00 PM. Private burial Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
14
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved