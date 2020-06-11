Dawn M. Dolega. Age 46. Longtime Matteson resident. Passed away peacefully June 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Graduate of Rich Central High School Class of 1991. Veteran of the United States Air Force. Employee for the past 17 years at Sutton Ford in Matteson. Member and Financial Secretary of the Polish Legion of American Veterans "P.L.A.V." St Mihiel Post 24. Daughter of Arlene nee Maurer and Richard Dolega. Sister of Linda (Dan) Brezich and Bonnie (Richard) Slabik. Aunt of Danylle (late Jay) Johnson, Jason Brezich, Michael Richard Dolega. Great aunt of Skylyr Brown, Bailey Dolega, Brodie Dolega and Chyna Coffman. Goddaughter of Irene (late Bill) Boudreau. Niece, cousin and friend of many. She will be dearly missed by Fur Puppy "Perdi". Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th Street (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave) Chicago Heights on Sunday from 1:00 PM until time of funeral services 5:00 PM. Private burial Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 11, 2020.