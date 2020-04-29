|
Dean B. Leyers MD, 85 years old of Mokena, Illinois, passed away on April 27, 2020 after his battle with Dementia/Alzheimer's disease. Dean was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 11th, 1934. He graduated from high school at the age of 16; Dean continued his studies at the University of Chicago, and then moved on to Philipps University in Marburg, Germany where he studied medicine. Dean was a highly regarded doctor in the Chicagoland area for over 30 years. After retiring from medicine, Dean worked as a page in Orland Park Library. Dean enjoyed reading, spending time with his two daughters and four grandchildren, doing crossword puzzles, and was very active in the Masonic order.
Dean is survived by his two daughters Sylvia (Rick) Smith, Claudia Leyers (Ricky Rogala),
His grandchildren Hana Hayashi Rickert (Fiancé Timm Schoenborn), Blake Putman (Kylie Rogers), Alaina Putman (Fiancé Karl Wahlborg), Olivia Putman.
A very big thank you to the staff at Lemont Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, especially Mae and Eleanor, for the excellent care given to Dean in their memory care unit during the last year of his life.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, funeral services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home Mokena, 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 29, 2020