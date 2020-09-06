Deanna B. Woerner (nee Warner) age 76 of Crete, Illinois passed away on September 1, 2020. Loving wife of 55 years to Stan; beloved mother to Rusty (Nancy) Woerner, Tracy Mose and Ryan (Misty) Woerner. Cherished grandmother of 8. Deanna was an Accountant for School District 162. Preceded in death by her parents Harold and Verna (nee Heinz) Warner. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children Research, 5501 N. Cumberland, Chicago, IL. www.stjude.org
.
Due to the current circumstances and restrictions caused by Covid-19, we ask that you please follow the states guidelines of wearing masks/face coverings and social distancing on behalf of the family and the funeral home staff. We would like to thank you for your cooperation.
Visitation Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Funeral Service on Wednesday at 10AM at the funeral home. Inurnment at Glendale Memorial in Tazwell, Illinois at a later date. Info: (708) 672-7600. cretefuneralhome.com