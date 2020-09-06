1/1
Deanna B. Woerner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deanna B. Woerner (nee Warner) age 76 of Crete, Illinois passed away on September 1, 2020. Loving wife of 55 years to Stan; beloved mother to Rusty (Nancy) Woerner, Tracy Mose and Ryan (Misty) Woerner. Cherished grandmother of 8. Deanna was an Accountant for School District 162. Preceded in death by her parents Harold and Verna (nee Heinz) Warner. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children Research, 5501 N. Cumberland, Chicago, IL. www.stjude.org.

Due to the current circumstances and restrictions caused by Covid-19, we ask that you please follow the states guidelines of wearing masks/face coverings and social distancing on behalf of the family and the funeral home staff. We would like to thank you for your cooperation.

Visitation Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Funeral Service on Wednesday at 10AM at the funeral home. Inurnment at Glendale Memorial in Tazwell, Illinois at a later date. Info: (708) 672-7600. cretefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Crete Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Crete Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
(708) 672-7600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved