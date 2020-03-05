Home

Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016

Deborah J. D'Apice

Deborah J. D'Apice Obituary
Deborah J. D'Apice (nee Roe) age 67 of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Harold. Loving mother of Lawrence (Donna) Hyc and Lisa Roe. Fond grandmother of Brittany and Ariana. Dear sister to Patti Venturini. Preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Janet (nee Taylor) Roe; a brother Edward Roe and a son Christian Mankus.

Visitation Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until time of mass 11:00 A.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Entombment Skyline Memorial Park Monee, Illinois Info: (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 5, 2020
