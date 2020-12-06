Delores I. Rogge, nee Smith, age 88, of Chicago Heights, IL passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis Rogge. Loving mother of Patricia (Richard) Myles, Lawrence (Susan) Rogge, James (Sherry) Rogge, Annette (Bruce) Parker, Byron (Maria) Rogge, and Diane (Thomas) Marini. Cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Dear sister of Dora Hameister. Preceded in death by siblings: Wibur, William, Melvin, Robert, Clayton Smith, Pearl Zupfer, and Bertrice Minelli. Delores was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Services will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. www.SMITSFH.com