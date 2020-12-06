1/1
Delores I. Rogge
1932 - 2020
Delores I. Rogge, nee Smith, age 88, of Chicago Heights, IL passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis Rogge. Loving mother of Patricia (Richard) Myles, Lawrence (Susan) Rogge, James (Sherry) Rogge, Annette (Bruce) Parker, Byron (Maria) Rogge, and Diane (Thomas) Marini. Cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Dear sister of Dora Hameister. Preceded in death by siblings: Wibur, William, Melvin, Robert, Clayton Smith, Pearl Zupfer, and Bertrice Minelli. Delores was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Services will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. www.SMITSFH.com



Published in SouthtownStar on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
December 5, 2020
I am truly blessed to be a part of your family...we will miss you
Sherry Rogge
December 4, 2020
Rest In Peace Auntie Delores ! My deepest sympathy to all you kids. It is always so sad to loose our parents.
Kathryn Punter (Rogge)
December 4, 2020
I love you Mom. Heaven has welcomed you.
Jim Rogge
Son
