Delores "Lorrie" Karstensen, nee Stuenkel, age 87, March 8, 2019. Late of Homewood, formerly of Chicago Heights, IL. Born February 14, 1932 in Chicago Heights. Dear wife of the late Wayne C. Karstensen (June 1, 1999). Mother of Debra (Ed) Adomaitis and Brian (Ann) Karstensen. Grandmother of Kristina and Brian Jr. "Bubba" Karstensen. Daughter of the late Herman and Clara Stuenkel. Sister of Mira (Glen) Wieggel and sister-in-law of Alyce (late Lenard, July 1978) Stuenkel and the late Marie (late Martin) Marsh, Walter (Bernetta) Karstensen, Harold (late Ferne) Karstensen, late Eileen (late Art) Buikema and the late Raymond (late Carmie) Karstensen. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She worked as a secretary for Prindiville Real Estate, retiring in 1999. A life long member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood Sunday March 10, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Lying in state Monday, March 11, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 330 Highland Drive, Chicago Heights, IL. Interment Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Richton Park, IL. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. 708 798-5300 www.info@tews-ryanfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 10, 2019