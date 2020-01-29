|
Deloris 'Dee' A. Hagemaster (nee Meinhart), age 87 of Chicago Heights, passed away peacefully at home on January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Howard (2009). Survived by her loving family, daughters, Donna (Zenon) Piotrowski, Mary (Mark) Pugliese, Linda (Tom) Paprocki; sons, Joe (Pam), Tom (Lou), Steven (Ana) Hagemaster; and a special daughter-in-law, Debbie; preceded in death by a son, Freddy (1970). Cherished grandmother of sixteen; delighted great-grandmother of nine. Dear sister to Merilyn Stemberger. Dee worked as a nurse at St. James Hospital and was school nurse for 25 years at Bloom High School. She was proud of her service and devotion to her faith as an active member of St. Agnes Parish.
Visitation Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M., Friday at St. Agnes Church, 1501 Chicago Rd, Chicago Heights, IL. Interment Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church. For Info. Call (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 29, 2020