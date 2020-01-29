Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home
540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.)
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
1501 Chicago Rd
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deloris Hagemaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deloris A. Hagemaster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deloris A. Hagemaster Obituary
Deloris 'Dee' A. Hagemaster (nee Meinhart), age 87 of Chicago Heights, passed away peacefully at home on January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Howard (2009). Survived by her loving family, daughters, Donna (Zenon) Piotrowski, Mary (Mark) Pugliese, Linda (Tom) Paprocki; sons, Joe (Pam), Tom (Lou), Steven (Ana) Hagemaster; and a special daughter-in-law, Debbie; preceded in death by a son, Freddy (1970). Cherished grandmother of sixteen; delighted great-grandmother of nine. Dear sister to Merilyn Stemberger. Dee worked as a nurse at St. James Hospital and was school nurse for 25 years at Bloom High School. She was proud of her service and devotion to her faith as an active member of St. Agnes Parish.

Visitation Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M., Friday at St. Agnes Church, 1501 Chicago Rd, Chicago Heights, IL. Interment Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church. For Info. Call (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deloris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -