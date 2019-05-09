Home

Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Dena D. Luzi

Dena D. Luzi Obituary
Dena D. Luzi age 84. Longtime New Lenox resident formerly of Chicago Heights. Bloom High School graduate. Retired Service Representative for many years at AT&T. Daughter of the late Elizabeth nee Pignotti and Peter Luzi. Sister of Rose (late George) Kristina and the late Ann (late Edward) Karpas, Nancy Luzi and Norma (late Anthony) Capretti. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Friday May 10th from 9:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:30 PM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 9, 2019
