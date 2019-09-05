Home

Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Denise Shea
Denise M. Shea Obituary
Denise M Shea, nee Mack, September 2, 2019, age 91, late of Haines City, Fl formerly of Flossmoor and Olympia Fields, IL. Beloved wife of the late Patrick M. Shea, loving mother of Jamie Clare, Dennis Patrick, Sheila (Bruce) Boettger, Suzanne (Roy) Suttles, Katherine Wertz and Patricia (Stephen) Perl; devoted grandmother of fourteen grandchildren: Gavin (Pam) Shea, Brendan Shea; Anne (Will) MacFarland, Abigail Boettger, Allison Boettger; Jared (Jennifer) Suttles, Jameson Suttles, Pierce Suttles; the late Robert Wertz, Patrick (Jacqueline) Wertz; Delaney, Fallon, Dennis and Evelyn Perl. Great – Grandmother of soon to be five great – grandchildren; Ethan and Ryan MacFarland; Audrey and Elliott Suttles; Baby Wertz due 9/2019. Caring Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Walter A. and Viola Mack and her brother Walter M. (Suzanne) Mack. Services private, memorial donations can be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), afsp.donordrive.com, Team: Walking with Rob Always (199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038) or Misericordia (6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660). www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 5, 2019
