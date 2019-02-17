Denise Marie Whattam, 76, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born on September 29, 1942 in Watertown, NY to Charles and Viola (Duell) Forbes. The wife of a career AF veteran she resided at 8 AF Bases before settling in Crete, IL. She became an owner of Olde Village Shoppe and was a President of the Crete AMVETS Auxiliary. In the winter, she enjoyed being at her vacation home in Haines City, FL. Her family & friends fondly remember her for baking the best cookies and having baked over 600 pies for AMVETS and St Liborius in Steger, IL. She was a kind and generous person and will be truly missed by all who loved her.Denise is survived by her husband, of 57 years, J. Addison Whattam; two sons, John (Patricia) Whattam of Highlands Ranch, CO and James (Melissa) Whattam of Aurora, IL; daughter, Kelley (James) Barbaro of Orland Hills, IL; grandchildren, Jake, Mandy, Drew, Ceci, Anthony and Nick (Madison); great grandchildren, Easton and Camden. Funeral is private, a Memorial will be held this summer in the Crete area. OakRidgeFuneralCare.com Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary