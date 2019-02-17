Home

Denise Marie Whattam, 76, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born on September 29, 1942 in Watertown, NY to Charles and Viola (Duell) Forbes. The wife of a career AF veteran she resided at 8 AF Bases before settling in Crete, IL. She became an owner of Olde Village Shoppe and was a President of the Crete AMVETS Auxiliary. In the winter, she enjoyed being at her vacation home in Haines City, FL. Her family & friends fondly remember her for baking the best cookies and having baked over 600 pies for AMVETS and St Liborius in Steger, IL. She was a kind and generous person and will be truly missed by all who loved her.Denise is survived by her husband, of 57 years, J. Addison Whattam; two sons, John (Patricia) Whattam of Highlands Ranch, CO and James (Melissa) Whattam of Aurora, IL; daughter, Kelley (James) Barbaro of Orland Hills, IL; grandchildren, Jake, Mandy, Drew, Ceci, Anthony and Nick (Madison); great grandchildren, Easton and Camden. Funeral is private, a Memorial will be held this summer in the Crete area. OakRidgeFuneralCare.com
