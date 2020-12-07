Dennis D. Banicki age 71 longtime resident of South Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on December 4, 2020. Beloved husband to Katherine (nee Kristina); loving father to Ray Apking, Dale Banicki and Andy Banicki. Cherished brother to Christine (Ronald) Rotondi and the late Andrew (Pam) Banicki, and Uncle to several nieces, nephews and one great nephew. Dennis had a fur baby, Lola and grand fur baby, Stagger Lee. Prior to Dennis retiring, he was employed by Andy's Courtesy Liquors, Dolci Trucking and Faso Excavating. Dennis was well known in the south suburbs for his willingness to help out anyone in need, share a good story and his candor. Fireworks on the 4th of July will never be the same and he will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.Due to the current circumstances and restrictions caused by Covid-19, we ask that you please follow the state's guidelines of wearing masks/face coverings and social distancing. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.Visitation Wednesday, December 9th from 2pm to 7pm at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral service on Thursday, December 10th at 10AM at the funeral home. Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016