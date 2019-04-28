Home

McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Dennis D. Chlebos Obituary
Dennis D. Chlebos, age 78, United States Army Veteran and devoted family man, passed away on April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia Ann Chlebos (nee Jackowiak). Loving father of Kenneth (Barbara) Chlebos. Cherished grandfather of Jack and Brock Chlebos. Dennis was a retired Police Chief and 25 year member of the Oak Forest Police Department; a founding member of the Oak Forest Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow; also a member of High School District 230 Security Team.Funeral Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest to St. Damian Church, Mass 11:15 a.m. Entombment and Military Honors at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For information: 708-687-2990
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 28, 2019
