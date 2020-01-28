|
Dennis L. Pegues, US Air Force Veteran, age 65, beloved husband for 37 years to Lorraine, nee Aardema. Loving father of Kristy Pegues, Joseph (Nektaria) Pegues, Carolyn (Randall) Lenz, and Dennis C. (Heather) Pegues. Cherished grandfather of Jack, Kaylie, Alana, Avery, Will, Brooklynn, Noah, Emery, Benjamin, Kole, and another soon to be born. Dearest brother of Sharon (late Richard) Cochran, Diane (David) Heinrich, Debbie (late Don) Reuskens, and David Pegues. Fond brother-in-law of Phyllis (Pete) Roeters, Gwen Aardema, Joanne (Steve) Kenny, the late Marty (Theresa) Aardema and the late Barbara (Dave) Bruinius. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 PM at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Visitation continues Thursday at Palos Heights Christian Reformed Church, 7059 W. 127th St., Palos Heights, IL from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rehoboth Christian School, P.O. Box 41, Rehoboth, NM 87322 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at
