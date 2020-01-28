Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Pegues
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis L. Pegues

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis L. Pegues Obituary
Dennis L. Pegues, US Air Force Veteran, age 65, beloved husband for 37 years to Lorraine, nee Aardema. Loving father of Kristy Pegues, Joseph (Nektaria) Pegues, Carolyn (Randall) Lenz, and Dennis C. (Heather) Pegues. Cherished grandfather of Jack, Kaylie, Alana, Avery, Will, Brooklynn, Noah, Emery, Benjamin, Kole, and another soon to be born. Dearest brother of Sharon (late Richard) Cochran, Diane (David) Heinrich, Debbie (late Don) Reuskens, and David Pegues. Fond brother-in-law of Phyllis (Pete) Roeters, Gwen Aardema, Joanne (Steve) Kenny, the late Marty (Theresa) Aardema and the late Barbara (Dave) Bruinius. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 PM at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Visitation continues Thursday at Palos Heights Christian Reformed Church, 7059 W. 127th St., Palos Heights, IL from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rehoboth Christian School, P.O. Box 41, Rehoboth, NM 87322 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at

colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now