Dennis L. Schnering, age 83, passed away on June 7, 2019. He was born in Cassville, WI on April 16, 1936, late of Tinley Park, and formerly of Posen, IL. Loving husband to Rita, nee Wisniewski, married 63 years. Loving father to Cindy (Gary) Jager, Kathy (Chris) Schmitt, preceding him in death his daughter ,Nancy and son, Denny Jr. Cherished grandfather to Gary (Courtney) Jager, Jill (Scott) Sonsiadek, Shaun (Kristin) Kenney, Jenny (Patrick) Coennen, Katie (Chris) George, and Brett (Danielle) Kenney. He was a great-grandfather to 15 great-grandchildren. He was the son of Virgil & Dorothy Schnering, and was one of eleven children. Dennis was a retired Maintenance & Grounds Supervisor of Hillcrest High School, Country Club Hills, IL. He was an amazing, kind, and loving husband, father, brother, son, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle. He has left us with many memories, jokes and stories which will be his legacy. A celebration of Dennis's life will take place later this year. Arrangements are were handled by Vandenberg Funeral Home. Cremation rites have been accorded and the family requests that you visit the online tribute site and share memories and condolences (www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com). Published in the Daily Southtown on June 12, 2019