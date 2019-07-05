Home

Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Alexander Church
7125 W. 126th St.
Palos Height, IL
View Map
Deno J. Moustakas


1938 - 2019
Deno J. Moustakas Obituary
Deno J. Moustakas, age 81

Beloved husband of Suzanne nee Leahy.

Devoted father of Meegan(Bob) Fitzpatrick, Maureen(George) Crickard, Matt(Teri) Moustakas, Mike(Yolanda) Moustakas, and Luke(Amy) Moustakas. Cherished grandfather of George IV, Grace, Jack, Trace, Taryn, Thane, Nyah, Maddie, Mia, and Luke.

Memorial visitation Sunday, July 7th, 2019 at Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave. Worth, IL. 60482 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

Family and friends will gather on Monday, July 8th, 2019 at St. Alexander Church, 7125 W. 126th St., Palos Height, IL. 60463. Mass 11:30am.

Interment Private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Alexander Church, , or Holy Family Villa appreciated. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 5, 2019
