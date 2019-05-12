Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diane Anderson Obituary
Diane M. Anderson, of Oak Forest, formerly Chicago Heights, passed away on May 6, 2019 in Chicago. She is survived by her loving family, children: Deborah (Robert) Bohne of Mokena, Jim (Leeann Howell) Anderson of Highland, IN; Susan (Steven) Besch of Chicago; Don Anderson of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren: Nathan (Sarah) Bohne, Alana (Ryan) Hale, Emily (Matthew) Troutman, Corey Anderson, Kayla Besch, Taylor Besch, Cameron Anderson; great-grandchildren: Owen Troutman, Riley Hale, Charlie Troutman, Anna Bohne, Evelyn Hale; sister: Sally (Nick) Caruso of Lake Frederick, VA. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 43 years, William "Bill" Anderson in 1998.Diane was born in Chicago Heights to the late Kathleen and Earl Einhorn. She graduated from Longwood Academy High School in Chicago and attended Mount Mary University in Milwaukee, WI. Diane worked in banking, at Chicago Heights National Bank and retiring in 1997 as Senior Vice President at Bank Financial. An avid skier and traveler, Bill and Diane enjoyed their time together. Diane spent time crafting, knitting and her favorite hobby was patiently creating Faberge-style eggs. Visitation will be held on Wed., May 15th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on May 16thfrom 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Damian Catholic Church, 5250 155thSt. in Oak Forest at 11:30 a.m. Interment following at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip.Memorials may be directed in Diane's memory to Kolbe House Ministry at 2434 South California Ave., Chicago, IL 60608. For information or to sign guestbook heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Download Now