Diane M. Anderson, of Oak Forest, formerly Chicago Heights, passed away on May 6, 2019 in Chicago. She is survived by her loving family, children: Deborah (Robert) Bohne of Mokena, Jim (Leeann Howell) Anderson of Highland, IN; Susan (Steven) Besch of Chicago; Don Anderson of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren: Nathan (Sarah) Bohne, Alana (Ryan) Hale, Emily (Matthew) Troutman, Corey Anderson, Kayla Besch, Taylor Besch, Cameron Anderson; great-grandchildren: Owen Troutman, Riley Hale, Charlie Troutman, Anna Bohne, Evelyn Hale; sister: Sally (Nick) Caruso of Lake Frederick, VA. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 43 years, William "Bill" Anderson in 1998.Diane was born in Chicago Heights to the late Kathleen and Earl Einhorn. She graduated from Longwood Academy High School in Chicago and attended Mount Mary University in Milwaukee, WI. Diane worked in banking, at Chicago Heights National Bank and retiring in 1997 as Senior Vice President at Bank Financial. An avid skier and traveler, Bill and Diane enjoyed their time together. Diane spent time crafting, knitting and her favorite hobby was patiently creating Faberge-style eggs. Visitation will be held on Wed., May 15th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on May 16thfrom 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Damian Catholic Church, 5250 155thSt. in Oak Forest at 11:30 a.m. Interment following at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip.Memorials may be directed in Diane's memory to Kolbe House Ministry at 2434 South California Ave., Chicago, IL 60608. For information or to sign guestbook heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266. Published in the Daily Southtown on May 12, 2019