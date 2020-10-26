1/
Diane Luebben
Diane Luebben, nee Adelitzo, age 72, of Worth and Tinley Park, beloved wife for 46 years to the late Charles (2017). Loving mother of Michelle (Justin) Basso and Carrie (Mike) Schoenberg. Dearest grandmother of Gabriella and Alyssa. Fond sister of June (Ron) Swanson, Christine Adelitzo, and Frankie Adelitzo. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. Family and friends will meet directly at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st St., Orland Park, IL 60462 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. for a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Please register on Our Lady of the Woods website to register for Diane's Funeral Mass www.ourladyofthewoods.org (Scroll down to Funeral Mass registration) To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at

colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
OCT
28
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
