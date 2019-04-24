|
(nee Marshal), She always "Lived For Her Family." Beloved wife of George W. Thomas. Loving mother of Michele (Chris) Lejawa & Anthony (Kristen) Potacki.Cherished grandmother of Gianna, Christopher, Caleb & Kylee. Devoted daughter of Betty (nee Holly) & the late Robert Marshal. Dear sister of Sheila & Holly. Adored aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Friday, April 26th from 3 until 9 p.m. Chapel prayers Saturday, April 27th 9 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Patricia Church, Hickory Hills, Mass 10 a.m. Interment will be private. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 24, 2019