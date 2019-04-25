|
Dolores A. Fleming (nee Brya), age 84, at rest April 22, 2019; beloved wife of the late Richard T. Fleming; loving mother of Donna (Carlos) Mariscal and Robert Fleming; cherished grandmother of Elaine (Brian) Bamonti, Carlos R. Mariscal and Samantha Mariscal and Eric Fleming; devoted sister of Eleanore, her twin brother Bill, Lorraine and Jeanette; preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until the time of Chapel Service 12:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 25, 2019