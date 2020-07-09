Dolores A. Fryer nee Hoffarth, age 91, late of Olympia Fields formerly of Hazel Crest. Beloved wife of the late William J. Fryer. Loving mother of William M. (Karen) Fryer, Janice (Wayne) Hopkins and James Fryer. Cherished grandmother of Darcy, Zachary (Tami), Timothy, Kristopher (Maryann) and Jeremy Fryer. Cherished great grandmother of 5. Retired Principal of Midlothian Primary Schools. Resting at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy in Homewood, Saturday July 11, 2020 from 9:00am until time of prayers at 10:30am, then to Infant Jesus of Prague Church, Flossmoor Road and Leavitt Ave., Flossmoor. Mass 11:00am. Interment private. For additional information contact tews-ryanfh.com
or call 708-798-5300.