1/
Dolores A. Fryer
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores A. Fryer nee Hoffarth, age 91, late of Olympia Fields formerly of Hazel Crest. Beloved wife of the late William J. Fryer. Loving mother of William M. (Karen) Fryer, Janice (Wayne) Hopkins and James Fryer. Cherished grandmother of Darcy, Zachary (Tami), Timothy, Kristopher (Maryann) and Jeremy Fryer. Cherished great grandmother of 5. Retired Principal of Midlothian Primary Schools. Resting at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy in Homewood, Saturday July 11, 2020 from 9:00am until time of prayers at 10:30am, then to Infant Jesus of Prague Church, Flossmoor Road and Leavitt Ave., Flossmoor. Mass 11:00am. Interment private. For additional information contact tews-ryanfh.com or call 708-798-5300.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Reposing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Service
11:00 AM
Infant Jesus of Prague Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved