Dolores Celia Baur (nee Pavlik) of Chicago Heights passed away at home on May 20th, age 88. She was Born July 25, 1931, to John Pavlik and Victoria (Rylko) of Chicago Heights, IL. She married Carl "Blackie" Baur on July 21, 1951, and they built a house in the Hill area of Chicago Heights in 1956 and remained there together their entire lives. She worked among other places, at Foster Textile and Kimball Glass in C.H. and for many years, cleaned houses while her kids were at school, as well as the Klines department store in C.H. for many years until the store closed.



She doted on her three Grandchildren and ten Great Grandchildren. Celia is survived by her son Brian, (1958) and daughter Robin, (1962). She and Blackie also adopted their granddaughter Erica (1981) and Grandson Jason (1982) as their own children in 1991. She was preceded in death by her husband Blackie in 2018; her youngest daughter Dawn in 2012; her parents John & Victoria; brothers John & Frank, and sisters Helen, Ann, Mary & Rose.



Internment is at Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL. Funeral Services and burial were private due to Covid 19.





