Dolores E. Kall, Age 84, Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Kall. Loving mother of Kevin (Maureen), Christine (John) Spitkovsky and the late Robert (Sharon Stabrawa). Proud grandmother of 7; Dear sister of Connie (Tom) Ryan and the late Edward (late Dolores) Kreher. Funeral Saturday 10:00 A.M. from The Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park to St. Christina Church. Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation 2-9 P.M. Friday. Retired Supervisor with Cook County Forest Preserve. In lieu of flowers, donations to P.A.W.S. 8301 W. 191st St. Tinley Park, IL 60467 appreciated. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 23, 2019