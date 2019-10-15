Home

Dolores Fink
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christina Church
Dolores Fink

Dolores Fink Obituary
Dolores "Dee" Fink nee Scanlan, age 76. Loving mother of Tom Fink. Cherished mother/grandmother of Kara Fink. Beloved daughter of the late Leonard & Amelia (nee Putwen) Scanlan. Dearest sister of the late Leonard (Kay) Scanlan, the late Daniel (Carol) Scanlan, the late Richard (the late Bettie) Scanlan, Patricia (Robert) DeMario, Timothy (Diane) Scanlan, Jeannette (Thomas) O'Donnell. Fond aunt, godmother, great aunt and great-great aunt to many. Visitation Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers 10:00 a.m. at Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy, Palos Hills. Funeral Mass St. Christina Church 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guestbook at www.palosfh.com (708) 974-4410.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 15, 2019
