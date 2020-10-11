Dolores Hendrickson, age 97, entered into eternal life peacefully on October 9, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1923 in Glenwood, MN to Cora and Adolph Anderson. Dolores is survived by her loving children, Diane (Tom) Newkirk of Champaign, IL and Charlie (Rhonda) Hendrickson of Plainfield, IL; her cherished grandchildren, Roger Hendrickson, Andrew Hendrickson and Gloria Hendrickson; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Hendrickson. Dolores was an independent and strong willed person of faith raised on a farm. She was baptised and confirmed at Barsness Lutheran Church, Pope County, Minnesota. She enjoyed working as a book-keeper at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for many years. Dolores had many interests, hobbies, and loves. Dolores loved working in her garden, traveling to be with family, watching sports of all kinds, reading, sewing, playing the organ, and attending concerts and operas in Chicago. But one of her greatest loves was watching her grandchildren grow up. As her eyesight began to fail due to Macular Degeneration, doing some of those activities became difficult or impossible. But she lived in her house for 60 years and enjoyed a full life despite her health problems. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to the life of Dolores Hendrickson, memorial donations may be made to: BrightFocus
, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871, which does research on Macular Degeneration. Private family funeral services will be held at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield. Interment will be at Mount Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont, IL. For info please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com