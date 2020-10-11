1/1
Dolores Hendrickson
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Hendrickson, age 97, entered into eternal life peacefully on October 9, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1923 in Glenwood, MN to Cora and Adolph Anderson. Dolores is survived by her loving children, Diane (Tom) Newkirk of Champaign, IL and Charlie (Rhonda) Hendrickson of Plainfield, IL; her cherished grandchildren, Roger Hendrickson, Andrew Hendrickson and Gloria Hendrickson; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Hendrickson. Dolores was an independent and strong willed person of faith raised on a farm. She was baptised and confirmed at Barsness Lutheran Church, Pope County, Minnesota. She enjoyed working as a book-keeper at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for many years. Dolores had many interests, hobbies, and loves. Dolores loved working in her garden, traveling to be with family, watching sports of all kinds, reading, sewing, playing the organ, and attending concerts and operas in Chicago. But one of her greatest loves was watching her grandchildren grow up. As her eyesight began to fail due to Macular Degeneration, doing some of those activities became difficult or impossible. But she lived in her house for 60 years and enjoyed a full life despite her health problems. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to the life of Dolores Hendrickson, memorial donations may be made to: BrightFocus, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871, which does research on Macular Degeneration. Private family funeral services will be held at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield. Interment will be at Mount Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont, IL. For info please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved