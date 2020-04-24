|
Dolores M. Bogan nee Mussato, age 89. Longtime South Holland resident. Retired Administrative Assistant for Brown Meat Packing and formerly of Pullman Railcar. Wife for 54 years of James A. Bogan. Daughter of the late Carmella nee Montressor and Henry Mussato. Sister of Henry (Judy) Mussato. Aunt and dear friend of many. Due to the current health situation, services and burial were private. For further information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights at 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 24, 2020