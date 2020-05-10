Dolores M. Vieaux nee Horstketter. Age 89. Longtime Chicago Heights and Homewood resident. Born in Manitowoc, WI. Passed away peacefully May 7, 2020. Worked for Chicago Heights National Bank and Development Department at The Glenwood School for Boys. Longtime active parishioner at St Agnes Church. Wife of 43 years to the late Earl E. Vieaux. Mother of Kathleen (late Michael) Germanos, James (Dee) Vieaux, Theresa (Jack) Yauger, Mark (Laurel) Vieaux, Christopher (Denise) Vieaux, Victoria (David) Elliott, Mary (David) Frederick and the late Angela Vieaux. Grandmother of Nicole Dilberovic, Joseph (Jessica) Germanos, Michelle (Tom) Magnetti, Erika (David) Hamlin, Matthew Germanos, Jacqueline Elliott, Joshua (Mandy) Elliott, Ashley (Sean) Doody, Rachel Batts, Kelly Batts, Alexander Vieaux, Samuel (Leia) Vieaux, Grace Vieaux, Michelle (Roy) Habich and Kristy (Jeff) Betts. Great-grandmother of 12. Daughter of the late Mary nee Meier and Joseph Horstketter. Sister of Rita (Glen) Hogan. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to the current circumstances, burial services were private at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Memorials in Dolores' name to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601 would be appreciated by the Vieaux family. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights. 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 10, 2020.