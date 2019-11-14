Home

Dolores Schumacher Obituary
Dolores Schumacher nee Redelman, age 97. Born and raised in Greensburg, IN. Started her family in Cincinnati, OH, and came to South Holland in 1955 with her husband to open Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN. Loving wife for 71 years of the late James H. Schumacher. Devoted mother of Janet (John) Wetzel, Ann (Frank) Stanfa, David (Debra) and Alan (Marlene) Schumacher. Proud grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 17. Sister of Donald (Charlotte) Redelman, Mary Ellen (late Richard) Trotter and the late Florence (late Russell) Hillenbrand and Herbert "Bud" Redelman. Aunt and dear friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Saturday November 16th from 9:00 AM until time of prayers 10:15 AM to San Rocco Oratory, 315 E. 22nd St., Chicago Heights. Mass 11:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 14, 2019
