Donald A. Earp, age 75. Late of Beecher, formerly of Matteson, IL. Loving husband of 50 years to the late Cheryl Earp. Dear father of Jeffrey (Dawn), Jason (Kierston) and the late Denise Earp. Cherished grandfather of Monica, Ryan, Miya, Jamira, Jason Jr., Adeline, Dawson, Weston and the late Rilynn. Brother of the late Kenneth (Patricia) Schneider. Uncle of Brian and Dawn Schneider. Former Drafting Engineer with Robinson Engineering. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Highway, Homewood, Saturday June 27 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Interment St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Masks and social distancing required. For additional information contact 708 798-5300 or info@tews-ryanfh.com.