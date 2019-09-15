Daily Southtown Obituaries
Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
15101 S. 80th Ave.
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
15101 S. 80th Ave.
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Donald D. Walters, age 90, passed away September 13, 2019. U.S. Army Veteran Korean Conflict. Beloved husband of the late Veryl Walters, nee Burkhalter. Loving father of Lawrence (Sandra) Walters, James (Rosemary) Walters and Amy Bredehoft. Cherished grandfather of Wesley Bredehoft; Joseph and Jacob Walters. Dear brother of the late Gerald (Marilyn) Walters. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. A very special friend of the late Alyce Madden. Devoted son of the late Clyde and Carol Walters. Raised in Peotone, IL. Graduated from the University of Illinois in Urbana with a degree in accounting and finance. He was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi. Donald was employed as an officer of Chesterfield Federal Savings for 35 years and served as a Director for 18 years. Member of Orland Park American Legion Post #111. Family will greet relatives and friends Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church, 15101 S. 80th Ave., Orland Park, IL 60462 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment Private at Orland Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association, the or Faith United Methodist Church would be appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 15, 2019
