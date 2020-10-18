1/2
Donald E. Cull
Donald E. Cull. Age 84. Lifelong South Chicago Heights and Chicago Heights resident. Lifelong St Agnes Parishioner. Graduate of Bloom High School. United States Marine Corp Veteran. Retired South Chicago Heights Village Trustee, Police and Fire Commissioner, and Police Officer. Husband of Louise Zerante-Cull nee Galderio and the late Janice nee Biekofsky. Father of Karen (Kelly) Hamilton, Laurie Cull, and Donald J (Theresa) Cull. Step-father of Tami (Chris) Koenig, Jimmy (Sue) Zerante and George (Shauni) Zerante. Grandfather of Connor Hamilton, Jennifer Koenig, David Koenig, Gena Zerante, and Cara Zerante. Son of the late Mae nee Welsh and Frank Cull. Brother of the late Rosella (late Jack) Murphy, Catherine (late Al) Scheid, Marion (late Bill) Dandurand, Dorothy (late Howard) Simon, Ruth (late Wally) Smith, Tom (Ruthellen) Cull, Rosemary (late Gerald) LaMarre and Margaret (late Bob) Leiteritz. Uncle, cousin and friend of many. Don always partook in "The Watermelon" golf open. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Monday October 19th from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Committal services Tuesday 12:45 pm at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Reposing
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Committal
12:45 PM
Assumption Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
