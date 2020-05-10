Donald E. Wetzel, age 82, a longtime resident of Oak Forest, passed away due to the effects of Covid-19
Don proudly served in the U.S. Navy and retired after 30 years from Arbor Park School Dist. 145.
Happily married for 61 years to his beloved Ellen, nee Brittain.
Loving father of Don (Shirley) Wetzel, Julie (Brian) Tyler and Deanna (David Harris) Wetzel
Cherished grandfather of Kristen, Danny, Lindsay (Josh), Kevin, Courtney, Erica, & Carissa. Dear Uncle, loyal friend and neighbor to many. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, funeral service is private, a celebration of his life and memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in SouthtownStar on May 10, 2020.