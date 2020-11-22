Donald was a great dad and brother. We lived far apart, but Donald was always in my heart. Donald dearly loved his family. I know Donald could really dance. He attended the Arthur Murray’s Dance Studio. He could wear out anyone on the dance floor. I know bowling was his passion. You can’t get any better than a 300 score. When he was bowling on leagues, he would sometimes phone and ask me to get him some sports jerseys for his teammates. I knew if Donald called me it was for genealogy information or to order jerseys. Sometimes, he would surprise me and inquire what I was doing with my life. If I were not quick enough for him he would tell me what he was doing with his life.



Years ago, Donald would send me magazines about all subjects that peeked his interest that he had read to improve his mind. What a collection. We were distance in age, but our interests were similar. I believe Donald’s motto would be “Stay active and always accept challenges”. Donald was always helping people. Donald wouldn’t stop until he was exhausted and fall asleep in a chair. He was so generous with his life. I will miss my brother, Donald. I will keep him in my prayers. Donald is loved and cherished by many wonderful souls. Donald is overwhelmed with all the joys he now sees. The picture was taken at Little Flower School (I believe).



Robert L Purcell

Brother