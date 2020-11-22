1/1
Donald Francis Purcell Sr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Donald F. Purcell Sr., 87, Tinley Park, IL, son of the late Charles F. Purcell and the late Maude A. Purcell (nee Raley) passed away on November 17, 2020 due to complications of COVID.

Donald was born in Great Mills, MD in 1933. He later moved to Chicago to pursue his boxing career and won a Golden Glove. He was a long-time employee, and retiree, of the Continental Can Company in Chicago, IL. He recently retired from Jewel in Oak Forest after 20 years of service there.

Donald was an avid bowler, having achieved a perfect 300 game. He also enjoyed reading, genealogy, gardening, exercising, and doing puzzles. Donald was a devoted father and loved his children very much.

His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children: Renee (Charles) Kehr of Gainesville, FL, Donald Jr. (Barbara) of Chicago, IL, Michelle (Ted) Tomeski of Alsip, IL, Andrea (Donald) Laprad, of Kershaw, SC. Grandchildren, Heather, Lauryn, the late Robert O. Davis, Tia, Travis, Lisa, Wayne, Brianna, and four great-grandchildren: brothers Charles K., the late Joseph R., Patricia Ann, Robert L., Mary Linda, and Peggy Ann: and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends of Tinley Park and Orland Park Bowl. Information: ELEMENTS, the cremation company, 855.550.5151


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elements Cremation
855-550-5151
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
November 21, 2020
Donald was a great dad and brother. We lived far apart, but Donald was always in my heart. Donald dearly loved his family. I know Donald could really dance. He attended the Arthur Murray’s Dance Studio. He could wear out anyone on the dance floor. I know bowling was his passion. You can’t get any better than a 300 score. When he was bowling on leagues, he would sometimes phone and ask me to get him some sports jerseys for his teammates. I knew if Donald called me it was for genealogy information or to order jerseys. Sometimes, he would surprise me and inquire what I was doing with my life. If I were not quick enough for him he would tell me what he was doing with his life.

Years ago, Donald would send me magazines about all subjects that peeked his interest that he had read to improve his mind. What a collection. We were distance in age, but our interests were similar. I believe Donald’s motto would be “Stay active and always accept challenges”. Donald was always helping people. Donald wouldn’t stop until he was exhausted and fall asleep in a chair. He was so generous with his life. I will miss my brother, Donald. I will keep him in my prayers. Donald is loved and cherished by many wonderful souls. Donald is overwhelmed with all the joys he now sees. The picture was taken at Little Flower School (I believe).
Robert L Purcell
Brother
November 20, 2020
Such a wonderful, special reading you wrote of your father and my brother. I remember when you all would come and visit. It was a special time for your Grandmother. Having home cooked meals, and listening to your Dad talk about his latest, health diet. Also watched him jump rope, so fast. I will remember his great smile, with a sparkle in his eye. He will always be in my heart. He will be missed!! Will keep everyone in my prayers...Love, (Aunt) Peggy
Peggy A Purcell
Sister
November 20, 2020
I am so very thankful for the time we spent together. The stories you told me. The laughs we shared. Our short time together was a true blessing for me.
Heather Swanson
Grandchild
November 20, 2020
Renee Davis
Daughter
November 20, 2020
Heather Swanson
Grandchild
November 20, 2020
I met Don at Jewel before he retired. He always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eyes. After talking to him I realized that I knew his daughter Renee from high school so we would talk about that. He was a hardworking man and it always made my day when he was working. May he rest in peace and bowl more 300 games in heaven ❤❤
Jeanne Doyle
Coworker
November 20, 2020
59 years of great memories of dad and I. He was a hands-on dad who always did things to keep us busy. From cooking, to freezing the backyard for ice skating, taking care of our swimming pools, to building snow ramps for sledding, to making us weed the garden, or playing sports, bowling, fishing at Marquette Park, taking us to the park, the hardware store, the library, carnivals, car races, playing cards and board games, keeping our home safe and pretty, waking us up after second shift to eat White Castles or fried shrimp or ribs, summer car trips to Maryland, the list goes on and on. Dad instilled the importance of education and hard work in us. He was a kind soul who never shared his emotions, but you knew he loved you by his actions. There is no other person like my dad, and I wouldn't have it any other way. He's free now. Rock on dad! You are loved.
Renee Purcell
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved