|
|
Donald G. Pyles, 91 passed peacefully on March 5, 2020. A Certified Public Accountant, Loving Husband for over 65-years with his wife and sole-mate of late preceded by Cleopatra Patricia Pyles nee Gerodimos. Outstanding, gifted and dearly loved father of two sons, Robert D. Pyles and David G. Pyles (Maria Rubiano). Dear grandfather of Alexandra E. Pyles and Creighton D. Pyles. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews, to whom all and individually so very specially loved family members to Donald.Long-time Homewood Resident and Business owner of Donald G. Pyles, CPA's Ltd. located on Martin Avenue uptown Homewood for over 50-years. Business mentor and Board of Director for banks, private business entities and Thresholds Charities. Commissioned Naval Flight Officer with Honorable discharged upon the conclusion of the Korean War. Donald Graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Illinois and member of Kappa Delta Rho (KDR) Fraternity. He also attended the esteemed University of Oxford, within their international Rhodes scholars' program. Donald's family heritage tied back to the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and a recognized descendant as Barron upon of the Magna Carta Registry. Donald was the consummate human, expressing his shared kindness as a lifestyle to all who know him. His caring professional charisma and knowledge mentored so many people in their business and personal lives. His efforts touched many generations over the years in his private CPA practice. As a Father, he never lost sight of always wanting to share himself and to use any opportunity to teach his deep knowledge, human perspective and business acumen. He did this being always present with love in his heart and fatherly passion. He was the most excellent, dedicated husband and father anyone could have been gifted to have for a lifetime. He is so very missed but now eternally joined with the love of his life. It is with our trust and love in his spirit that we know he has found happiness again. Memorial Visitation Sunday March 22nd, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Illinois 60430 • Phone: (708) 798-5300. Website at [email protected] to sign guestbook. In lieu of flower memorials to Thresholds 4101 N. Ravenswood, Chicago, IL 60613. Interment is scheduled for Monday, March 23, 2020 at 10:30am promptly, at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery 20953 W. Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL 60421, 815-423-9958 - with Military Honors for Donald G. Pyle and resting with his wife Patricia together in eternal spirit.
Published in the Daily Southtown from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, 2020