Donald G. Pyles, 91, Naval Veteran, passed peacefully on March 5, 2020. A Certified Public Accountant, preceded by his wife Cleopatra Patricia Pyles (nee Gerodimos). Father of two, Robert D. Pyles and David G. Pyles and Grandfather of Alexandra E. Pyles and Creighton D. Pyles. Visitation Sunday March 22nd, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Illinois 60430. 708-798-5300. For full obituary go to tews-ryanfh.com. In lieu of flower memorials to Thresholds 4101 N. Ravenswood, Chicago, IL 60613. Interment Monday, March 23, 2020 AT 10:30AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery 20953 W. Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL 60421
Published in the Daily Southtown from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, 2020