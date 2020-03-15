Home

POWERED BY

Donald G. Pyles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald G. Pyles Obituary
Donald G. Pyles, 91, Naval Veteran, passed peacefully on March 5, 2020. A Certified Public Accountant, preceded by his wife Cleopatra Patricia Pyles (nee Gerodimos). Father of two, Robert D. Pyles and David G. Pyles and Grandfather of Alexandra E. Pyles and Creighton D. Pyles. Visitation Sunday March 22nd, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Illinois 60430. 708-798-5300. For full obituary go to tews-ryanfh.com. In lieu of flower memorials to Thresholds 4101 N. Ravenswood, Chicago, IL 60613. Interment Monday, March 23, 2020 AT 10:30AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery 20953 W. Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL 60421
Published in the Daily Southtown from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -