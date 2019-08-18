|
Donald H. Reisse, August 15, 2019, age 76. Late of Flossmoor. Beloved husband of Janice L. Reisse nee Johnson. Dear father of Kristen (Jonthan) Hill. Cherished grandfather of Trowa, Quillan and Freja Hill. Loving brother of Robert (Janis) Reisse. Mr. Reisse served 45 years in the banking industry. He was an avid tennis player and former Illiana Christian High School tennis coach. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Monday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. Interment private at Oak Hill Cemetery. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 18, 2019