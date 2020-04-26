Home

Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Donald J. Christo Jr.


1962 - 2020
Donald J. Christo Jr. Obituary
Donald J. Christo Jr. age 57. Zion resident, formerly of Chicago Heights. Born December 8, 1962 in Rockford, Ill. Passed away April 6, 2020. Graduate of Homewood-Flossmoor High School Class of 1980. Worked 4 years as a Prep Chef. Husband of the late Virginia nee Taylor. Son of Cynthia nee Yushkevich and Donald Christo. Brother of Randy (Shelene) Christo and the late Denise Christo. Uncle of Alexis Christo, Clayton Christo, the late Spencer Christo and Nicholas Christo. Friend of many. Due to the current circumstances, burial will be private Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 26, 2020
