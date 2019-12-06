|
|
Donald J. Petersen, 96, of Tinley Park, Illinois passed away on November 29, 2019.
A veteran of World War II, he served proudly in the US Coast Guard in the North Atlantic aboard the USS Nourmahal as a Motor Machinist Mate.
Don was born April 28, 1923, the middle son of Mary Lillian (Crowley) and Frederick Henry Petersen. He grew up in the Back of the Yards neighborhood in Chicago, graduating from Tilden Tech High School, where he would excel in wrestling and football, winning the Chicago City heavyweight wrestling title and placing 2nd in State.
He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Mae Southard on October 11, 1944, moving to "the country" and building a home there in 1953. After a career as a mechanic, Don retired from UPS in 1986 as an automotive service manager. He could fix anything with a motor.
A man of many talents, Don enjoyed working with stained glass and wood, building clocks for his children and grandchildren. A dedicated lawn ranger, he mowed over 5 acres each week.
Don was a member of St. George Catholic Church (Tinley Park), St. Leo the Great (Bonita Springs, Florida), the VFW and AMVETS.
He is survived by his sons, Donald Petersen II and Michael (Josephine) Petersen; daughters, Marjorie [Missy] (Bob) Layfield and Mary Ellen (Dave) Rix; his grandchildren Nora (Matt) Flanagan, Michael (Kimber) Petersen, Lara Petersen, Katie (Jon) Schoppy, Christine Weidner, Craig Petersen, Christopher Layfield, Matthew (Kim) Layfield, Joel (Christina) Layfield, Mary Kate (Ray) Jenkins, Annie Rix and Nathan (Kristin) Rix. He is also survived by 15 great grandchildren: Hayley, Joseph, Kevin, J.D., Lily, Henry, Lauren, Ryan, Ian, Mason, Anna, Jack, Claire, Griffin and Brooks, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Mae, grandson Donald J. Petersen III and brothers Ray and Bob.
A wake will be held at Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 Harlem, Tinley Park, from 4-8pm on Friday, December 13, with shared remembrances at 6pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. George Church, 6707 175th St., Tinley Park, on Saturday, December 14 at 11:30am, followed by interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent DePaul, St. George Parish, 6707 W. 175th St, Tinley Park, IL, would be welcomed.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 6, 2019