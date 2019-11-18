Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
8:45 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Incarnation Church
Donald J. Ryan Obituary
Age 91. Beloved husband of the late Doris (nee Weaver). Loving father of DJ (Jan), Debbie (Greg) Skelly, Mike (Kitty), John (Marie), and Lori (Jimmy) Kosiba. Dear grandfather of 17. Great-grandfather of 16. Fond brother of the late Francis, Ruth and Leo. Visitation Tuesday 3-8p.m. Funeral Wednesday 8:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home 9000 W, 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Incarnation Church Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre.

In lieu of flowers, donations to be made to Misercordia Heart of Mercy 6300 N. Ridge Avenue Chicago, IL 60660. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 18, 2019
