Donald J. Thompson, age 79, US. Army Veteran. Formerly of Homewood, recently of Orland Park. Loving husband of the late Mary C. Thompson. Dear father of Randi (Aaron) Montecki and Matthew (Monica) Thompson. Grandfather of Tailor, Chianne and Myra. Dear brother of Earl (Marguerite) Thompson, Veronica (the late Joe) Ferrick and the late Evelyn (late George) Brady. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood Monday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Prayers Tuesday, 9:15 a.m. to St. Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Hwy., Homewood. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre. For additional information contact tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 17, 2019