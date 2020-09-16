1/1
Donald K. Stark
Donald K. Stark, age 90, beloved husband for 64 years to Gloria, nee Bayer. Loving father of Kenneth Stark. Dear brother of Ronald Stark and Nancy Munfield--both of Iowa and the late Lester (Arlene) Stark and the late Bob (Joanne) Stark. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired in 1993 from Clipper Express Company after 28 years of service. Don was an avid bowler. He was also a devoted and an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Orland Park since 1995. Don sang in Men's Chorus and participated in Men's Bible Study. Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 14700 S. 94th Ave., Orland Park, IL from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethshan Association, 12927 S. Monitor Ave., Palos Heights, IL 60463 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
