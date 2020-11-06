1/1
Donald L. Mrskos Sr.
Donald Mrskos Sr., age 78, of Evergreen Park, passed on to heaven on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Donald is survived by his loving wife Marlene: married on November 7, 1969, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and were approaching their 51st wedding anniversary.

Donald is further survived by his five children; Michael, David (Liz), Jeannie (Dave), Diane (Chris), Donald Jr. (Jennifer); his 11 grandchildren Ryan, Allison, Madelyn, Abigail, Austin, Mitchell, Addison, Maggie, Hannah, Rebecca, and Adam.

Donald, dear brother to Joseph (Mitz), Dorothy (Peter) and Marjorie (Owen); cherished cousin to the Grunseth and West families; was preceded in death by parents Joseph and Evelyn, brother and sister-in-law Richard and Donna, nephew Richie, cousin Jerry, and brother-in-law Peter.

Donald was born September 16, 1942, in WI; raised in Chicago; Calumet HS (1961); gifted athlete; talented photographer; retired real estate appraiser; treasured friend of 60+ years to Garth and Louis.

Donald requested a cremation provided by the Cremation Society of Illinois, and no formal services. Instead, he preferred that you reflect on some shared memories of him that will keep you laughing. A future memorial event is planned for 2021.


Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

