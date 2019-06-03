|
Donald M. Rigoni. Age 87. Crete/Village Woods resident formerly of Dolton and Chicago's Historic Pullman Neighborhood. Graduate of Pullman Grade School Class of 1946 and Chicago Vocational High School "CVS" Class of 1950. US Marine Corp Veteran. Retired after 28 years of service for Kaiser Aluminum and 10 years at Dolton Extrusion as a Draftsman and Plant Scheduling Supervisor. An avid golfer. Husband for 60 years of the late Delores nee Fisher. Father of Greg (Karen) Rigoni, Donald Rigoni, and the late Janice (Mark) Vlaisavich. Grandfather of Brian Vlaisavich and Chris Rigoni. Son of the late Anna nee Ferronato and Mario Rigoni. Brother of Joanne (late Rich) Olson. Uncle, cousin and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Thursday June 6, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of services 11:00 am. Burial Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Donald's name to the , 17060 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477 or . would be appreciated by the Rigoni family. For further service info 708-481-9230.
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 3, 2019