1/
Donald R. Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald R. Martin (Don), 71, of Midlothian, passed away on July 26, 2020. Don is survived by his daughter Donna L. Martin of Chicago, and his brother Bill Martin. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Linda M. Martin.

Don retired from Power Construction in 2005 where he worked for several years with the Laborers' Union. He was also skilled in carpentry and remodeling and completed many lovely updates to the family home. Don enjoyed fishing and feeding the geese in the forest preserves and was a lifelong Chicago Bears fan.

No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation in his name.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved