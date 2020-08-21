Donald R. Martin (Don), 71, of Midlothian, passed away on July 26, 2020. Don is survived by his daughter Donna L. Martin of Chicago, and his brother Bill Martin. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Linda M. Martin.



Don retired from Power Construction in 2005 where he worked for several years with the Laborers' Union. He was also skilled in carpentry and remodeling and completed many lovely updates to the family home. Don enjoyed fishing and feeding the geese in the forest preserves and was a lifelong Chicago Bears fan.



No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation in his name.





