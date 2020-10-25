1/
Donald Skonicki
Donald "Chief" Skonicki, age 69, loving husband of Carol nee Beegan, loving father of Julia (Kaitlin Montgomery) and Rosanne (Kevin) Ford, cherished grandfather of Nolan, Kyla, Mickey and Lucy, beloved son of the late Eugene and Anne Skonicki, brother to 8 siblings and uncle to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660. Services and interment private due to Covid-19 Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. Please leave a memory for the family on Donald's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to his family. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 25, 2020.
October 24, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mr. Skonicki and all his family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
