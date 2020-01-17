Home

Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
(708) 388-1300
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter & St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church
13153 S. Greenwood Ave.
Blue Island, IL
View Map
Donald Truschke Obituary
Donald E. Truschke, 65, of Mokena, formerly of Blue Island. Beloved son of Shirley nee Hanke and the late Edward J. Truschke Sr., loving brother of Richard (Nancy) Truschke and Edward Truschke Jr., cherished uncle of Michelle (Ryan) Nutile, Kimberly (Ryan) Doody, Sara Truschke and Jason (Kylie) Truschke, adored great uncle of Raegan, Reese, Dylan, Weston, Rian and Jaymes, dear friend of many. Visitation Monday, January 20, 2020, from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. Funeral Tuesday, 11:00 am, St. Peter & St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 13153 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. Interment Beverly Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Peter & St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, greatly appreciated.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 17, 2020
