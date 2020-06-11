Donna A. Stauersboll
1941 - 2020
Donna A. Stauersboll nee McDermed, June 8, 2020, Age 79. Late of Homewood. Beloved mother of Karen L. Heining and Eric P. Stauersboll. Cherished grandmother of Hailey Heining. Loving sister of Janice Sleeth, Carol (Jim) DeNardo, Barbara (the late Bernard) Harrigan, Jerry (Karen) McDermed, Mickey (Bernie) McDermed, the late Ted and the late Joe McDermed. Survived by many nieces and nephews. She was greatly loved and will be missed by her many friends and family. Arrangements will be private. Memorials to the Cancer Support Center, 2028 Elm Road, Homewood, Illinois 60430, https://cancersupportcenter.org. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.



Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Our family was so sorry to hear of Donnas passing. Donna was a dear friend of my mothers for over 40 years and my brother and I have such fond memories of Aunt Donna. We are deeply sorry for your loss, and our thoughts are with you.
Cara Stawicki
Friend
June 10, 2020
Karen I am so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Noreen Grunwald
Coworker
