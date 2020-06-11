Donna A. Stauersboll nee McDermed, June 8, 2020, Age 79. Late of Homewood. Beloved mother of Karen L. Heining and Eric P. Stauersboll. Cherished grandmother of Hailey Heining. Loving sister of Janice Sleeth, Carol (Jim) DeNardo, Barbara (the late Bernard) Harrigan, Jerry (Karen) McDermed, Mickey (Bernie) McDermed, the late Ted and the late Joe McDermed. Survived by many nieces and nephews. She was greatly loved and will be missed by her many friends and family. Arrangements will be private. Memorials to the Cancer Support Center, 2028 Elm Road, Homewood, Illinois 60430, https://cancersupportcenter.org. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 11, 2020.