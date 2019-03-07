|
Donna Decker, nee Rath, Miller, age 82, born May 2, 1936 and passed away suddenly February 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Decker. Loving mom of Glenn, Bruce (Heather), Scott (Huilian), Craig (Isabelle), and Mickey Miller; Step-mother of John (Diane) Decker, Steve (Kim) Decker, Dave Decker and Wayne Decker. Cherished grandmother of Ashley, Trevor, Noah, Ian, Shannon, Cameron, Nolan, and Samantha; great-grandmother of Brooklyn. Kind aunt to many. Dearest sister of Wayne, Leroy, the late Carter, and late Cheryl. Preceded in death by her parents Fred and Marion Rath. Graveside service Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery 11333 South Central Ave. Oak Lawn, IL, gathering at the cemetery office at 9:00 a.m. before proceeding to the graveside for a 9:30 a.m. committal service. Following the graveside service, a memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Homewood 17929 Gottschalk Ave. Homewood, IL at 11:00 a.m., followed by a luncheon in the lower level of the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Ronald McDonald House (5444 S. Drexel Ave. Chicago, IL 60615) or St. Baldrick's Foundation (www.stbaldricks.org/donate/event/351/2019) appreciated.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 7, 2019