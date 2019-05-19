|
Donna Dunning Moore, May 16, 2019, late of Flossmoor, age 81. Beloved wife and best friend of Vern Moore for 59 years. Dear mother of Keith (Lisa) Moore and Julie Moore. Proud grandmother "Duckie" of Nathan, Ethan, Gavin and Elijah Moore. Sister of the late Wayne (Sharon) Dunning. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Former President and member of H-F League of Women Voters, Board member and chairman of Ageoptions. Former president of Flossmoor Library. Elder at 1st Presbyterian Church of Homewood. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Highway, Homewood Sunday, May 19th, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Memorial Service Monday, May 20th, 10:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Homewood, 17929 Gottschalk Ave., Homewood, IL. Memorials to Ageoptions, 1048 Lake St. #300, Oak Park, IL 60301 would be appreciated. www.info@tews-ryanfh.com or 708 798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 19, 2019